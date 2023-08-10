Bank of America Boosts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $75.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.