FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $265.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.