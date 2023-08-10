Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

ZBRA opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

