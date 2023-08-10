Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Securities

Equities research analysts at SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.