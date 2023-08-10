Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

