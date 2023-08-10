Citigroup Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.66 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

