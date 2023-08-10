Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of DAC opened at $70.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Danaos has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 51.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

Insider Activity at Danaos

In other Danaos news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

