Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RETA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.91.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.11 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $168.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,917 shares of company stock valued at $31,041,846. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

