Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $193,902,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $103.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

