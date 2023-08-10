SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $161.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.14.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,715 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.