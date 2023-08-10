WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

WPP Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WPP opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

Institutional Trading of WPP

About WPP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

