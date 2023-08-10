WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
WPP Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE WPP opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.
WPP Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.
Institutional Trading of WPP
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
