First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

AG stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.08. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,511,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,774,000 after buying an additional 3,199,855 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 490,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.