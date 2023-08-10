Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

