Oppenheimer Increases RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $34.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

RXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $938.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.66. RxSight has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 88.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.90%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 39.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RxSight by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 10.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RxSight by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

