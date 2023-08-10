Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $134,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

