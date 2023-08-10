Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

