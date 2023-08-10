JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $71.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.93.

SHAK stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.98 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

