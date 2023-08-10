Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Decreased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

