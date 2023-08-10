Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $203.18

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.18 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 206.42 ($2.64). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 201.60 ($2.58), with a volume of 21,507 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -373.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,407.41%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

