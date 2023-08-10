Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.61. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 477,214 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 368.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,337.16%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

