C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in C3.ai by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Northland Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Insider Activity

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,805 shares of company stock worth $22,019,708. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.42.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

