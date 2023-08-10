Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 295 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,958,000 after buying an additional 278,496 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

