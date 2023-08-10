Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.97

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.06. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 28,258 shares trading hands.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.
Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0635 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
