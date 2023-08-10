Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.97

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.06. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 28,258 shares trading hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0635 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $198,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

