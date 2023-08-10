Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as low as C$4.95. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 49,115 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

