Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.24 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %
Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
