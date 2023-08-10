Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

