Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.10. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 6,194,294 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $217.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 545,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 319,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 85,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

