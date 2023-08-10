Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $467.35

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.35 ($5.97) and traded as high as GBX 469.50 ($6.00). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 467 ($5.97), with a volume of 233,188 shares changing hands.
Personal Assets Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 467.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 474.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11,675.00 and a beta of 0.19.
Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is -15,000.00%.
Personal Assets Trust Company Profile
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
