Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $225.82

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.82 ($2.89) and traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.99). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.98), with a volume of 241,527 shares.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market cap of £717.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4,660.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

