RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,873.48

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,873.48 ($23.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,878.82 ($24.01). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,864 ($23.82), with a volume of 109,278 shares trading hands.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,873.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,919.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

RIT Capital Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,018.77%.

Insider Activity

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Jutta Rosenborg acquired 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,942 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £39,442.02 ($50,405.14). 38.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

