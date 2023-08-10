Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 81,285,465 shares traded.

Gfinity Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.76.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

