Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as high as C$5.05. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Maxim Power Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.23.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Maxim Power had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0915819 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., a power producer company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates Milner power plant, a gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

