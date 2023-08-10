Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.58

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.58 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.06). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.04), with a volume of 11,855 shares changing hands.

Eleco Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.39. The company has a market cap of £65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neil Pritchard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,936.10). Company insiders own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Further Reading

