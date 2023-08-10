Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,476 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 209.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.56 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

