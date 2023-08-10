General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $226.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

