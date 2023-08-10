Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,403,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,130.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XSVM opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $659.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

