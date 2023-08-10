9,509 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

