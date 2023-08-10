Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

