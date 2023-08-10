Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $75.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $67.55 on Monday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,883 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $892,791.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

