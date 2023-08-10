Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $2,013,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

