Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $125.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

