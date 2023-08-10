Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.59.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

