Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 954 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Corteva by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after buying an additional 365,211 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Corteva by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Corteva by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,094 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

