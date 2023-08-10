Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,259 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

