Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.