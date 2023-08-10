Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 961 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

