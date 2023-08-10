MetaMUI Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100,564.78 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $53.67 million and $100,564.78 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

