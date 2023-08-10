Cronos Price Reaches $0.0576 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $8.71 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00042387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

