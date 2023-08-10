The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

