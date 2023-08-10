Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,731 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

